XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $152.00

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.93), with a volume of 174732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.25 ($1.90).

XPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £303.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.53%.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

