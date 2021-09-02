Xiotri Price Hits $165.72 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for approximately $165.72 or 0.00334456 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Xiotri has a market cap of $732,154.74 and $9,919.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00121295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00808109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

