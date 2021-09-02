Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after buying an additional 3,451,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 1,456,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.75 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

