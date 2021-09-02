Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 48,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.82. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 44.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.