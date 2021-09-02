WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.
Shares of WW International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. 51,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,072. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.13.
In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 21,927 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $877,299.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,651,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,081,996.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 82,925 shares of company stock worth $3,327,405 over the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
