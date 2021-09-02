WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of WW International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. 51,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,072. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 21,927 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $877,299.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,651,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,081,996.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 82,925 shares of company stock worth $3,327,405 over the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

