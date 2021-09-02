WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.51

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$170.51 and last traded at C$167.24, with a volume of 61099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$164.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$152.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

