Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Several research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after buying an additional 299,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.86. Woodward has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.