WOO Network 1-Day Volume Tops $42.45 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $284.94 million and approximately $42.45 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.06 or 0.00816753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047595 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 493,869,883 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

