Wolfe Research Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.13.

Workday stock opened at $273.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.12 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,518.64 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,839 shares of company stock valued at $29,769,702. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

