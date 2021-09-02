WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.35 and last traded at $79.59. Approximately 52,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 127,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 805,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after buying an additional 302,680 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 129,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 72,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,354,000. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.