Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 237,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

WTT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,310. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.86. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wireless Telecom Group news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.