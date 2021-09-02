Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s share price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.44 and last traded at C$43.36. Approximately 35,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 55,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.80.

WPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on Winpak in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC set a C$40.47 target price on Winpak in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$299.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

