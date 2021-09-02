Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth $3,709,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at $11,420,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 40.3% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 77,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 351,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.23.

FREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

