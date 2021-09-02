White Pine Investment CO Sells 977 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,532,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 188,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 726,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after acquiring an additional 116,079 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 267,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,896. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72.

