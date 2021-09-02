White Pine Investment CO Sells 338 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 340,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,762. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $101.70.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

