White Pine Investment CO Grows Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO owned 1.85% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,788. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $66.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93.

