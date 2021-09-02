White Pine Investment CO Buys 2,262 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,526.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 90,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,263. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.