Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

