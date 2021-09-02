Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 265,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

NYSE:WBK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. 3,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.