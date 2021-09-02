Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Update

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 29th total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.