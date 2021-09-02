Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 225.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

