Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24.

