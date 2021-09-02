Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHF. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 31,207 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

MHF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

