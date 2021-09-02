Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:EHI opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,828,000.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

