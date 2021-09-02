Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:EHI opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.