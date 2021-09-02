WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.69. 1,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,880. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. WESCO International has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $121.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average of $98.91.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

