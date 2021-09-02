Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) recently:

9/1/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

8/30/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

8/20/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/20/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/20/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Jonestrading. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

KZR opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $383.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

