Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) recently:
- 9/1/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
- 8/30/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/24/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
- 8/20/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
- 7/20/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
- 7/20/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Jonestrading. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Kezar Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
KZR opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $383.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.