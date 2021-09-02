Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEBR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $16.48 on Monday. Weber has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

