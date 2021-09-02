WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,386. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.