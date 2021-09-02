WealthShield Partners LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.48. 1,108,952 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

