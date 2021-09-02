WaykiChain Price Down 0.9% This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $37.64 million and $5.30 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00132882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.90 or 0.00819788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00049564 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

