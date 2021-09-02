Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

