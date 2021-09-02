Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Warrior Met Coal reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,734. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

