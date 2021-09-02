Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $64,239,359.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,348,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,125,784 shares of company stock worth $3,510,419,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $148.19. 213,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,324,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average is $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.