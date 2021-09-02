Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.29 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

