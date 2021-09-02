Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

