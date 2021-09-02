Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 598 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 598 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,260 shares of company stock worth $9,954,539. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

INTU stock opened at $563.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $523.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.55. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

