Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,702 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

