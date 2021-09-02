Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 381 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after buying an additional 77,950 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

