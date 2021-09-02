Wafra Inc. Buys 417 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,294 shares of company stock worth $318,489,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,890.31. The company had a trading volume of 65,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,387. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,700.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,414.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

