Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Up 8.5%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shot up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. 457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 184,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

