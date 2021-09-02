Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,050. Vonage has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -145.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth about $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

