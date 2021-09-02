VNX (VNXLU) Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, VNX has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. VNX has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $179,352.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00136921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.99 or 0.00814676 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047595 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.