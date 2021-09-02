VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.0901 on Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $43.98 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060324 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000179 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,020,465,099 coins and its circulating supply is 487,893,989 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.