Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,297 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.81. The company had a trading volume of 936,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

