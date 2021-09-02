Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €105.00 by UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €105.00 ($123.53) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

Shares of DG opened at €93.75 ($110.29) on Tuesday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s 50-day moving average is €90.46 and its 200-day moving average is €90.73.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

