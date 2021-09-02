Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLNT opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.