Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.73 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after buying an additional 1,359,251 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,421,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after buying an additional 1,290,800 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

