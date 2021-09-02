Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.73 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

NYSE:MPC opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

