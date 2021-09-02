Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after buying an additional 178,336 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

SC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

