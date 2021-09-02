Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $135.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

